Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,955,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.