FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Sold by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $3,717,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 3.4%

BATS:FAPR opened at $42.69 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $830.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.