FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.88% of FRP worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in FRP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in FRP by 4,597.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FRP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in FRP by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.63 million, a P/E ratio of 75.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

