FourThought Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.29.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8%

UNH stock opened at $280.69 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

