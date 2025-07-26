Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $452.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $177.85 and a 12-month high of $476.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.48 and its 200 day moving average is $377.79.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,357,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $520,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,276,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 452,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,349,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 27.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 378,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,600,000 after buying an additional 82,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,294,000 after buying an additional 39,095 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

