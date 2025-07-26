Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.80 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

