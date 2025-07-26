Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.94.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,260,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $561,714,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,144,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

