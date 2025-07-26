Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,590 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Criteo by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Criteo by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Criteo by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,862 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,902.68. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,702.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,282.80. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,707 shares of company stock worth $351,786 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.48. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $451.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.41%. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

