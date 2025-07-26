Comparing Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) & NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NorthWestern pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out -16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 15.68% 7.63% 2.74% Algonquin Power & Utilities -48.78% 4.74% 1.73%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.51 billion 2.13 $224.11 million $3.84 13.70 Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.32 billion 1.98 -$1.38 billion ($1.55) -3.87

NorthWestern has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 1 0 0 2.00 Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 12 0 0 2.00

NorthWestern currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,600 miles of electric transmission and 18,674 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 395 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,155 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 133 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,310 miles of electric transmission and 2,365 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 124 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,573 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 775,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission. The Renewable Energy Group segment focuses on operating a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

