Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG) & Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Head to Head Analysis

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG) and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS 1 3 0 0 1.75 Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk and Volatility

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS $40.60 billion 0.13 $1.32 billion $0.46 4.03 Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale.

Profitability

This table compares Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS 17.46% 15.91% 7.20% Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS beats Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. It also supplies transformers and cables; provides energy and connectivity services; and installs and operates interconnecting lines. In addition, the company designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids; industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries; special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; produces and sells marine and terrestrial cables; develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. Terna S.p.A. was founded in 1962 and is based in Rome, Italy.

