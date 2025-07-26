Citigroup Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $62.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

