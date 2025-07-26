Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after buying an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,718,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $358.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $332.19 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $335.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.