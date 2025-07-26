Choreo LLC Sells 443 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $177.86 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.