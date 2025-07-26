Choreo LLC Sells 3,242 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $138.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

