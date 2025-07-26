Choreo LLC Acquires 3,972 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,033,000 after buying an additional 114,337 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4318 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

