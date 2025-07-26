Cetera Investment Advisers Has $73.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,861 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 5.30% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $73,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.