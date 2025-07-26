Cetera Investment Advisers Has $69.09 Million Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,458 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.28% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $69,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 89,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

CGMU stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

