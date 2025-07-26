Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 80,656 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,586,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $82,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 969,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,187,000 after buying an additional 825,516 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ opened at $55.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.