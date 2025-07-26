Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 39,664 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 806,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $70,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 537,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.56.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.