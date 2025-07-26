Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.36% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $83,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $155,771,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,337,000 after buying an additional 870,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,465,000 after buying an additional 798,167 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,523.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after buying an additional 767,382 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

