Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 162,216 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,834,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $66,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $25.15 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

