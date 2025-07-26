Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.07.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $212.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average of $191.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,780,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

