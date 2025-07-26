Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.53% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $26,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.