Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,755.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 102,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,556,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

