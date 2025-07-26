Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Makes New $833,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,874,049.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $319,311.30. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $42,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,940. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502,611 shares of company stock worth $51,602,943. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

