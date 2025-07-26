Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Makes New $726,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS owned about 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 350.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $128.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.