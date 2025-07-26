Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires Shares of 12,695 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

