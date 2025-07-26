Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires New Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 60,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $477.28 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $402.22 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

