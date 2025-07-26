Burney Co. Has $729,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,116 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Western Union by 80.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 464.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Western Union by 188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.