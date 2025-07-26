Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes $452,000 Position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Separately, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS QTJL opened at $36.58 on Friday. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $14.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

