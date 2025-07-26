Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 399.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $122.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

