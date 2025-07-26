Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HON opened at $224.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.