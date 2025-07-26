Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,539 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 177,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 110,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $124.43 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

