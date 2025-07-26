Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Expedition Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:HBTA)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Expedition Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:HBTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Horizon Expedition Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Expedition Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at $473,000.

Horizon Expedition Plus ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA HBTA opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71. Horizon Expedition Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 million and a P/E ratio of 29.06.

Horizon Expedition Plus ETF Profile

The Horizon Expedition Plus ETF (HBTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies combined with an options strategy with the aim of providing overall total return. The fund pursues strategic portfolio allocation, along with active security selection.

