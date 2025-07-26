Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1%

PNC stock opened at $195.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,723. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.