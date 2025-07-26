Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $417,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,387.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $128.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,646.50. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

