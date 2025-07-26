Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $370,000 in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

