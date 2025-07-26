Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $358,000 in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 4.3% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.