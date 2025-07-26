Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $345,000 in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned 0.20% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIGH. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HIGH opened at $23.79 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

