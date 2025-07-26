Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $282,000 in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

