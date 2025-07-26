Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 in the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average of $166.56.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $195.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

