Brokers Issue Forecasts for Murphy USA FY2025 Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a report released on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $23.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $24.17. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.86.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $422.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.48. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $385.44 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

