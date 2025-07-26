Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.