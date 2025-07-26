Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $33.46 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,374,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $33,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.29 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.