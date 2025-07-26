Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,652 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,371,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 10,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795,701 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $30.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

