BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Has $88.26 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 12.0% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $88,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $454.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $455.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

