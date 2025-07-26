Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.78 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 3.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

