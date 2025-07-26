Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $58,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,539,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,326,510 shares of company stock valued at $305,246,018. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $243.55 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

