Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 41,432 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

