Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 32,873 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,873 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $215,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 64,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of CVS opened at $60.67 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.